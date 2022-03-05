Panneerselvam demands to roll back increase

Chennai :

Condemning the sudden increase in the rates of Aavin products, AIADMK coordinator O Paneerselvam urged the DMK government to roll back the prices as the hike would put burden on common people.





The AIADMK leader claimed that compared to outside market, the rates of Aavin products was much less, which was largely purchased by poor people. “At this juncture, the prices of Aavin products were increased from Friday,” he added.





Stating that earlier, half a litre of curd was sold for Rs 27, he said after the price increase, it was sold for Rs 30 and thus the price was increased to Rs 6 per litre of curd.





“Similarly, one-litre Aavin ghee was sold for Rs 515 and now the price of the product was increased to Rs 535,” he said and also listed other product prices, that have gone up.





Stating that the DMK government brought down the price of Aavin milk, Panneerselvam said, “to compensate this, the prices of other Aavin products have been increased.”





He said people, who were already under pressure whether the prices of oil and petrol might rise due to the war in Ukraine, which would also lead to increase in the rates of essential commodities, the hike in Aavin products also brought shock to them.





“Therefore, considering all these aspects, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene into the issue and roll back the prices of Aavin products,” he added.