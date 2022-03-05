Aavin dairy products prices revised, new rates come into force immediately

Chennai :

The state-owned Aavin hiked the rates of its dairy products up to Rs 100 per kg/litre in the wake of price increase of milk by private dairy companies. The increase in prices came to effect immediately from Friday.





However, the price rise exercise has not gone well with traders, who urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene and withdraw it.





According to the order issued by the Aavin, the price of one litre ghee has been increased by Rs 20, premium ghee by Rs 30, skimmed milk powder by Rs 40 per kg, plain curd by Rs 5 per kg, special curd by Rs 15 per kg, badam powder by Rs 100 per kg.





The price revision comes into force from March 4. Hence, officials concerned are instructed to implement the price revision. The IDMS (Integrated Database Management System) is directed to incorporate the revised product prices in all the billing/project software and wherever required, said N Subbaiyan, MD, Aavin, in the order issued on Thursday.





However, milk agents condemned the price hike claiming that no time was given to implement the revised rates. “Whenever Aavin announced price hike, a window of one week will be given. But, this time the order was given on Thursday and the new price hike came into effect from Friday not even granting 24 hours to implement the order. We suspect that price hike was decided without any prior notice to favour private dairy companies,” said SA Ponnusamy, founder-president, Tamil Nadu Milk Agents Labourers Welfare Association.





He further said that when the Chief Minister came to power, he reduced Aavin milk price by Rs 3 per litre. But the hike in price of dairy products would be a huge burden on the consumers. The Aavin, instead of increasing the prices, should focus on increasing the supply of milk avoiding space for shortage, he added.