Indirect polls put off in Ambur, Udayendram due to group clashes

Vellore :

The official DMK candidate Ejza Ahamed was not supported by the 25 ward councilors who wanted Sabir Ahamed to be the chairman. This resulted in an all out war between both camps due to which polling was initially put off for two hours protesting which ward councilors staged a dharna by squatting on the floor inside the municipal office. Officials postponed the polls indefinitely. Indirect elections to the post of president and vice president in the Udayendram town panchayat in Tirupattur district were also postponed indefinitely due squabbles between AIADMK and DMK.