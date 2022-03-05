7 AIADMK, 2 DMK councillors abstain from Vellore Mayoral polls

Vellore :

The DMK has a total of 44 members in the council, the AIADMK 7 followed by the BJP and PMK one each. The rest are independents. While the AIADMK councillors abstained, the two DMK members, Vimala Srinivasan and Pushpalatha Vanniaraja, both of whom anticipated getting the mayor berth, kept away. However, Vimala arrived late and left after honouring the party’s mayoral candidate Sujatha Anand with a shawl. While Sujatha was elected unopposed, councillor Sunil Kumar was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor.