Auto driver comes in style to take charge as Kumbakonam Mayor

Thiruchirapalli :

K Saravanan (47), the Congress mayor-elect, came to Kumbakonam city corporation in khaki, the uniform for auto drivers. He started his auto rally from the Congress office at Cauvery Nagar in Kumbakonam with around 50 autos and reached the corporation office. In the indirect polling , Saravanan secured as many as 45 votes of members from DMK and its various alliance parties, while the three AIADMK members abstained. As soon as he reached the Corporation office, Saravanan submitted the nomination paper to Commissioner Senthil Murugan, Since no one else filed nomination, Saravanan was declared elected unopposed and the Commissioner handed over the silver scepter to Congress Mayor Saravanan.