DMK shocked as AIADMK wins in Manapparai

Thiruchirapalli :

In an interesting twist in the indirect election to the Manapparai municipal chairman post, AIADMK won the battle for the first time with the support of independents.





In a nail-biting contest in the urban body polls for the 27-ward Manapparai Municipality,, both the DMK alliance and the AIADMK secured 11 each while independents secured five wards. As both the Dravidian giants could not get absolute majority, leaders of both parties were trying to win the support of independent members. The two main parties continued lobbying till the last minute. Out of 27 seats, DMK won in eight, its allies CPI in two and Congress in one, while AIADMK won in 11 wards.





Earlier, all the independent members met Minister KN Nehru and assured to support the DMK in the indirect polls. As the independents had promised support, the DMK almost fixed the deal.





However, on Friday in an unexpected turn to the whole event, the AIADMK won in the indirect election held for the chairman post. AIADMK candidate Sudha Baskaran (ward 18) secured 15 votes and defeated the DMK nominee A Michael Raj (ward 25), the town secretary of DMK, who managed to get only 12 votes.





This, however, sent shock waves among the DMK leaders as well as the cadre, who were confident of winning the chairman post.