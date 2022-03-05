Kovai’s 1st woman Mayor to meet people directly

Coimbatore :

Coimbatore Corporation’s first woman Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar promised to meet people directly to hear their grievances and resolve them.





After being sworn in unopposed, Kalpana made her first signature to build the toilet for Rs 16 lakh in the corporation school in ward 26 of Peelamedu area.





Speaking to reporters, the Mayor said that efforts would be taken to develop roads, provide street lights, ensure uninterrupted drinking water, remove garbage and develop corporation schools.





Reiterating her promise to meet people directly to resolve their grievances, Kalpana said that the public can meet her anytime at the Corporation office.





In a landslide victory, the DMK and its alliance candidates won 96 out of 100 wards in the Coimbatore Corporation. Three AIADMK councillors abstained from voting.





Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was present during the swearing-in ceremony, said, when those in senior ranks were hoping to become Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the party’s high command, has proven that even an ordinary person can grab these top posts. Both Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Deputy Mayor R Vetri Selvam hail from a modest background.





“They may be new to the Corporation, but were associated with the organization and people for long. If required, they may be trained in their new roles,” the Minister said.





In Salem Corporation, DMK’s A Ramachandran, 77, was elected unopposed as Mayor and M Saratha Devi as Deputy Mayor. Ramachandran, who is probably the oldest Mayor across the state, was sworn in as the fifth Mayor in Salem Corporation, upgraded from a municipality in 1994.





N Dinesh Kumar, who was sworn in as Mayor of Tirupur Corporation assured to provide a transparent administration and will be firm not to waste tax payer’s money. CPI’s R Balasubramanian assumed charge as Deputy Mayor. The election to top posts in other corporations of Erode and Hosur also turned out to be a smooth affair.