Infighting impairs indirect elections in most local bodies in western dists

Chennai :

Noisy scenes broke out during indirect polls to elect heads of local bodies in town panchayats in Western districts.





Exhibiting defiance to the party high command over electing candidates of alliance parties, the DMK rebel candidates had their say in several town panchayats and municipalities. In Periyanaickenpalayam town panchayat, the DMK councillor grabbed the post of president by allegedly preventing the nominated CPM candidate from participating in the polls.





As CPM candidate S Sivarajan failed to turn up to the town panchayat office on time, DMK councillor Vishwaprakash filed his nomination and was elected unopposed. Thereafter, Sivarajan came late and then a heated argument broke out between the DMK and communist party cadres.





Similarly, in Vellalore Town Panchayat in Coimbatore, where the AIADMK was in majority, the elections to both president and vice president were deferred following a tussle with cadres of DMK. Of the total 15 wards, the AIADMK won eight, DMK six and an independent candidate in one ward. Police were deployed in large numbers to defuse tension after the ballot box were thrown out of the panchayat office.





Meanwhile, AIADMK MLAs led by ex-minister SP Velumani petitioned District Collector GS Sameeran alleging that the DMK was involved in violence against the AIADMK which won in majority in Vellalore town panchayat.





“If the indirect polls were not held in a fair manner, the AIADMK has decided to take legal recourse,” he said.





In Salem, out of the total 31 town panchayats, the DMK representatives were chosen in 27 local bodies, while elections were deferred in the remaining four local bodies due to conflicts.





In Tirupur, the CPM candidate P Subramaniam for Thirumuruganpoondi town panchayat and Congress candidate Hemalatha in Kangeyam town panchayat were defeated by their rebel DMK candidates.





Curiously, the Congress candidate Hemalatha from ward 10 in Kangeyam was rejected as there were none to propose her name. Therefore, DMK’s rebel candidate Suryaprakash from ward 1 was elected as the president. The DMK councillors were upset as Congress with a victory in a lone ward was allotted the prestigious post in Kangeyam even as DMK won 10 wards out of the total 18.





Further, in Gudalur Municipality in The Nilgiris, the DMK’s rebel candidate Parimala contested and won against the party nominated candidate Vennila, also from the ruling dispensation.