Nehru’s confidante Anbalagan gets Mayor post as reward for loyalty

Thiruchirapalli :

His patience, loyalty to the party and uninterrupted journey with Minister KN Nehru in good and bad times took senior functionary Mu Anbalagan to post of first elected DMK Mayor of Tiruchy City Corporation. He was elected unopposed on Friday.





Mayor Mu Anbalagan, who has served as Deputy Mayor twice, was waiting for this chance for more than two decades and his patience has yielded fruit. The 66-year-old staunch supporter of Nehru started his career as an ordinary member of the party in 1983 and was elevated as town youth wing organiser in 1989. Then he became the district youth wing organiser in 1993. From 1999 to till date, he is the urban district secretary.





Though Anbalagan was elected a council member in 1996 when Tiruchy was upgraded to Corporation, the Mayor post was allotted to TMC and Punithavalli Palaniyandi became the first mayor. Subsequently, Sarubala R Thondaiman became the mayor twice with the support of DMK in 2001 and 2006. In 2011, AIADMK won the election.





On Friday when he took charge, Nehru was standing beside him along with the Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and other functionaries and led him to the Mayor seat.





Though the indirect polls passed off peacefully in the central region, chaos and turmoil was witnessed in several municipalities and town panchayats where DMK rebel members entered the field against party candidates.





Though the DMK allotted the 15-member Puliyur town panchayat chairman post to the CPI, Bhuvaneswari, a DMK member also filed her nomination. The DMK member secured 12 votes and was declared the winner. In Annavasal Town panchayat, a clash-like situation prevailed as both AIADMK and DMK members created ruckus after the AIADMK member Ponnammal was elected unopposed. In Pullambadi town panchayat, independent member Jo Alice, who secured nine out of 15 votes, was declared winner.