CM Stalin pacifies allies on cross-voting in indirect polls

Chennai :

Cross-voting and rebellion overshadowed the indirect elections to urban local body councils on Friday as rebel DMK candidates defeated their party colleagues and alliance candidates in many municipalities and town panchayats across the state.





VCK, Congress and CPM among the Secular Progressive Alliance parties turned out to be the casualties of the DMK rebel candidates’ indiscipline after the latter defeated their official candidates in a couple of municipalities/town panchayats each allotted to them.





The poll rebellion briefly strained the bonhomie in the alliance on Friday noon with leaders like VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and state CPM Secretary K Balakrishnan publicly voicing their displeasure and seeking a remedy from the DMK leadership. Assuaging them around 6 pm, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed regret at the party workers’ indiscipline and cautioned the rebels to resign their posts and meet him soon.





Nellikuppam Municipality in Cuddalore, chairmanship of which was allotted to the VCK, was among the first municipalities to irritate the allies with rebel DMK candidate Jayanthi Radhakrishnan defeating VCK’s Girija Thirumaran comfortably in the indirect election. Congress and CPM got a taste of the DMK indiscipline in Kangeyam and Kallangode municipalities, respectively.





A frustrated Thirumavalavan went public by tweeting, “I ask the CM to protect alliance dharma by asking the rebel candidates to resign the post.” K Balakrishnan also echoed Thirumavalavan’s views.





Acceding to his allies’ request, Stalin issued a statement cautioning that rebel candidates who won in seats allotted to allies would be expelled from the party if they do not resign their post. Stating that he was saddened by the developments in some places during the indirect elections, Stalin recalled the “duty, dignity and discipline” statement of party founder CN Annadurai and said, “Some people have thrown the discipline to the wind and occupied the posts allotted for allies. They might assume that they have achieved something. But, as party president, I cringe in guilty conscience.”





“I express my regret to the leaders of the Secular Progressive Alliance. I am quite firm that the brotherhood feeling which won the goodwill of the people should never be shattered,” Stalin said in a statement issued after a discussion with his senior party colleague Duraimurugan.





“Those who contested in violation of the announcement made by the party high command and won in seats allotted for allies should immediate quit the post. As the party chief, I caution that those who fail to resign the post would be expelled from the party. Those who won in Rising Sun symbol and caused disrepute to the party should resign the posts and thereafter meet me,” the DMK president said, instructing his party district secretaries to immediately make efforts towards this effect.





Intervention of the CM evoked instant response of the alliance leaders. State Congress chief KS Alagiri said, “It is quite common for some people to digress during civic polls. I welcome the CM’s reprimanding. Allies were fatigued. CM’s statement has enthused us. CM’s statement has been appreciated and welcomed by everyone. I do too. CM has acted as per his conscience. He has demonstrated his commitment to friendship and alliance. He need not feel guilty. Only those who erred should feel guilty. I believe the errant DMK functionaries would reform themselves.”





Thirumavalavan said, “His (CM) statement inspires confidence. It shows his determination to protect the alliance. Act of some DMK functionaries is shocking. We cannot expect everyone to act with control. Local area and economy might have influenced such acts. I am duty bound to thank the CM for his statement. The alliance would continue strongly.”