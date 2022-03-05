Anbumani cites survey report on obesity, seeks ban on junk food, adverts

Chennai :

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss, on Friday, urged the State government to implement schemes and programmes to reduce obesity among the public.





Citing the National Family Health Survey-5, Anbumani said 40.4 per cent of women in the age group of 15 to 49 in Tamil Nadu are obese and the obesity in urban areas is higher as 46.1 per cent of the women in the same age category are obese. Compared to other cities, women living in Chennai are more obese.





Obesity is increasing not just among women but also among children and men. “Obesity is not the individual’s fault but due to dietary practices, lack of physical work, changes in transportation modes, urbanisation, relaxed rules for corporate food, government policy and so on,” said Anbumani.





He also said individuals alone cannot fight obesity. Society as a whole with the efforts of the government can reduce obesity. “Government should stop forcing corporate junk foods which are high in calories, should stop the fast foods which are high in glucose, salt and fat content by imposing higher taxes on them and should ban their advertisements. Trans fats are another important reason for obesity and industries manufacturing oils with high fats should not be permitted,” he said.