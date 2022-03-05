Amend police reforms Act as per SC directive, TN told

Chennai :

Noting that the State government did not adhere to the directions of the Supreme Court while constituting the Tamil Nadu Police Complaints Authority (TNPCA), the Madras High Court granted it a week’s time to file its response on amending Tamil Nadu Police (Reforms) Act, 2013, to form the authority in line with the guidelines of the apex court.





The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while hearing a plea by retired IPS officer AG Maurya and others, who cited the failure of the government to appoint retired judges to the Police Complaints Authority violating the direction of the Supreme Court and prayed for a direction to declare the Tamil Nadu Police (Reforms) Act, 2013, as null and void.





The petitioners submitted that the State formed the TNPCA by appointing only the Director-General of Police (DGP) and Additional DGP despite the SC direction that retired judges should be included in the State and district-level complaints authority.





Chief Justice MN Bhandari then questioned the government how it could appoint only police officers to handle complaints against personnel. Additional Advocate General (AAG) S Silambannan submitted that subsequent to the direction of the Supreme Court, the State had brought in the Tamil Nadu Police (Reforms) Act, 2013, and the TNPCA was formed according to Act.





However, the bench pointed out that several states followed the SC direction while forming the authority, Tamil Nadu failed to do so. The Chief Justice wanted the government to amend the Act to form the committee as per the SC order.





After the AAG said he sought time to get instructions from the government, the bench adjourned the matter by a week.