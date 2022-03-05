TN dists with zero cases go up to 11

Chennai :

The daily cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu witnessed a further decline on Friday with 261 fresh cases being recorded, including one imported case from Bihar. The cases so far in the State is 34,50,594.





The pandemic cases have come down in all the districts, with Chennai reporting 76 cases, followed by Coimbatore at 37, Chengalpattu 31, Tiruvallur and The Nilgiris 14 and 12 cases respectively. As many as 11 districts now have zero cases.





The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu came down to 0.5 per cent with Nilgiris reporting the highest at 1.5 per cent, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu 1.1 per cent each, Tiruvallur 1 per cent and Chennai 0.9 per cent.





The State recorded one death at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, taking the toll so far to 38,011.





A total of 34,09,078 people have recovered from infection in the State after 705 more people were discharged from several hospitals on Friday. As many as 51,284 more samples were tested for the virus in the State in the past 24 hours.