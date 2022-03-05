TN has crossed 10 crore vaccine doses milestone: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu has administered more than 10 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines to citizens as on Friday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday. The State has over 92 lakh COVID vaccines in stock for the 23rd mega vaccination camp on Saturday, the minister said after reviewing the arrangements at the DMS complex.





“Following Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, now Tamil Nadu has crossed the 10 crore mark on Friday by vaccinating 10,00,30,346 people. The COVID vaccination drive in the State was inaugurated on January 2021. Till May 6 only 63,28,407 people were vaccinated during the previous government,” the minister said.





“However, after the DMK came to power the vaccination drive picked up the pace, and till date, over 10 crore people are inoculated against COVID,” he added.





In Tamil Nadu, at least 91.54 per cent have received their first dose of vaccination, 72.62 per cent are fully inoculated. For 15-18 years, 89 per cent of children were vaccinated for the first dose, and after 28 days 47.17 per cent got their second dose.





So far, a total of 8.45 lakh people are eligible for precaution dose in the State, of which 6.37 lakh beneficiaries (76.57 per cent) are vaccinated. The State sends text messages for those who are yet to get inoculated for booster doses.