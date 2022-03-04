HC directs Tamil Nadu to regularise 45 temporary computer operators working in RTO offices

Chennai :

Justice V Parthiban passed the orders on allowing a writ petition moved by 45 computers operators working in the RTOs.





The petitioners sought direction to the Principal Secretary, Home (transport) Department, Tamil Nadu government to regularise the services of the petitioners in the Transport Department in light of the long years of service rendered by them.





The HC pointed out several orders of the Madras HC that had directed the State to regularise such employees, the Judge held the same ruling in this matter.





“The Principal Secretary, Transport Department and Transport Commissioner are directed to regularise the services of the petitioners in the light of the judgment of this court dated 03.02.2021, followed by the recent judgment of this court in 07.12.2021,” the judge held.





The court further wanted the government to regularise all the petitioners within eight weeks.





Advocate M Vijaya Shankar, appearing for the petitioners submitted that all the 45 petitioners were engaged in the contract job through the Elcot and have been working as Computer Operators in various RTO Offices in Tamil Nadu whose work is related to data entry, backlog update, photographs of individuals, printing and lamination of cards for 15 to 20 years.