Don't deny education to students citing non-payment of fees: TN govt's order to pvt schools

Chennai :

The School Education Department's move came against the backdrop after certain self-financing schools denied permission to students to attend classes for not paying fees.





In an official circular to all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) in the State, the Directorate of Matriculation, also pointed out that some schools forced students to sit outside of the classrooms for not paying fees.





Similarly, certain schools have also sent students back home by forcing them to bring the fees. The circular also mentioned that in some cases that the management of the schools were also indulged in abusing parents for delay in payment.





The Directorate, however, made it clear that just because of non-payment of fees, the rights to education of the students should not be denied at any cost.





The circular further said that therefore, in the future CEOs in their respective district should ensure that the private schools should not indulge in such activities in the name of collecting fees from the students.





TCEOs were also instructed to advise the management not to keep the students away from classes citing non-payment of fees. The authorities will also constantly monitor all the self-financing institutions whether they adopt the directorate's instructions in the circular.





Similarly, CEOs were also asked to give priority for solving issues immediately if there were any complaints from the parents and should submit action taken reports to the directorate.





School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi continuously requested private schools not to force students or parents to pay the fees immediately.