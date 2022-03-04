Three women workers injured in cracker unit explosion near Sattur

Madurai :

The injured women were identified as Ponnammal (46), Gunavathy (46) and Baby (56). While Ponnammal suffered minor injury, Gunavathy suffered 25 per cent burns to her body and Baby 15 per cent burns, sources said. The brigades with the aid of water tenders from Sattur, Virudhunagar and Aruppukottai rushed to the accident site after responding to a fire call at 3.10 pm. It took nearly three hours to extinguish the fire on the factory premises, District Fire Officer K Ganesan said.