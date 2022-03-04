HC summons T Kalluppatti election officer for changing poll result

Chennai :

The direction was passed on a plea moved by an independent candidate T Pazhaniselvi. The petitioner submitted that she and DMK’s Subbulakshmi had secured 284 votes each in ward 10. “In the draw of lots, I was declared winner on the display board. However, the election officer later changed the result declaring the DMK candidate as the winner,” the petitioner submitted. The court scrutinised the CCTV footage and found the petitioner declared as winner and adjourned it to March 7.