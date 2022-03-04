ABVP ex-chief moves HC against his suspension from government service

Chennai :

Justice D Krishnakumar on hearing his petition has ordered notice to the state to file its response. Shanmugam submitted that he was suspended on a false charge saying that he had established connections with the political parties which is against Service Rules. He denied those charges and further wanted to set aside his suspension order. However, the judge rejected his contentions observing that he could not pass such directions without hearing the arguments of the respondents. Then Justice Krishnakumar ordered notice to the director of medical education to file his response on this matter. The matter has been adjourned to March 9, 2022.