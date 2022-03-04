ABVP ex-chief moves HC against his suspension from government service

Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, former president of BJP’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to quash the state government’s order suspending him from the position of head of the department, surgical oncology, Government Hospital, Royapettah.
Chennai:
Justice D Krishnakumar on hearing his petition has ordered notice to the state to file its response. Shanmugam submitted that he was suspended on a false charge saying that he had established connections with the political parties which is against Service Rules. He denied those charges and further wanted to set aside his suspension order. However, the judge rejected his contentions observing that he could not pass such directions without hearing the arguments of the respondents. Then Justice Krishnakumar ordered notice to the director of medical education to file his response on this matter. The matter has been adjourned to March 9, 2022.
