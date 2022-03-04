Velu tells PWD engineers to build enduring, aesthetic govt buildings

Public Works Department Minister EV Velu on Thursday asked the PWD engineers to be careful in selecting safety techniques while constructing government buildings.
Chennai:
“Engineers should follow the advice of Chief Minister MK Stalin that all the government buildings should be constructed neatly with artistic sense. Engineers should be careful in adopting modern technologies and safety procedures for the buildings so that the buildings we construct last long,” said the Minister, while inaugurating a training programme for engineers, in Chennai.
