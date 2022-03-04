Vilathikulam cop suspended after bribe demand clip goes viral

Madurai :

The cop Gangainatha Pandian had recently phoned family members of the accused, who’s held in a case of stealing goat, demanding a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to avoid his detention under Goondas Act, sources said on Thursday. However, the cell phone conversation demanding the bribe from the family members of the accused went viral on social media prompting action against the cop. Vilathikulam Deputy Superintendent of Police conducted an inquiry into the allegations and based on his report, Thoothukudi SP L Balaji Saravanan recommended action against the Sub Inspector.