Fri, Mar 04, 2022

22 booked for clash over temple festival in Tiruchy

Published: Mar 04,202207:07 AM

Representative image.
Representative image.
Thiruchirapalli:
Police registered a case against as many as 22 persons for their alleged involvement in a group clash during a temple festival in Tiruchy on Thursday.

Sources said that a festival was held at Sakthi Mariamman temple in Melakalkandarkottai near here during which two groups quarreled over the priority of leading the festival. Since the temple belongs to the HR&CE department, executive officer Vettrivel put up a possession notice of the temple and the details of celebration.

As the locals were administering the temple, they refused to accept the intervention of officials in the festival. This prompted a clash again between two groups.

Subsequently, the temple executive officer lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case against as many as 22 persons belonging to both the groups. The police are searching for those who had escaped from the village.

