Ailing wild jumbo fails to respond to treatment, dies

Coimbatore :

An ailing wild elephant died without responding to treatment on Thursday, a day after it was moved into a ‘kraal’ in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).





The elephant aged around six years was shifted from Ulandy Forest Range after it was found with a deep wound in its right hind limb. As the wound was infested with maggots, veterinarians cleaned it and applied medicine. Also, the elephant was administered with antibiotics and medicine.





After shifting the elephant to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp, it was lodged into a kraal on Tuesday night to provide continuous treatment. An expert team from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) from Namakkal also examined the animal on Wednesday.





The elephant was unable to move and stood with the support of its three other legs with immense difficulty due to wounds. Meanwhile, the elephant collapsed on Thursday morning inside the ‘kraal.’









After performing its last rites, the Forest Department staff buried the carcass of the animal in the camp site. Officials said that the exact cause of its death will be known only when lab results of samples taken by experts from TANUVAS are known.





In another wildlife related incident, a wild elephant was found dead in a decomposed stage near Kurangumudi tea estate in Monombolly forest range of ATR.





A post mortem performed on the carcass by a team led by forest veterinarian A Sukumar revealed that the 18-year-old female elephant had died in an attack by a tusker, while attempting to mate. The carcass had been left for scavengers.