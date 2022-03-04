Forced by train TTE to alight: Athletes

Coimbatore :

A group of sports persons from Salem alleged that they were forced out of a train in Kerala as they were carrying poles and other sports equipment.





In a video circulated on social media, which went viral, Porko, an athlete from Salem, claimed that he along with four others, including two girls were returning after participating in the national open athletics championship in Thiruvananthapuram, when the incident happened on Wednesday.





“A TTE spoke to us rudely for carrying the pole by tying it to the window grill. The RPF sleuths forced us out of the train during its halt at Kollam station. They also threw out our pole and sports equipment causing damage to them,” he claimed.





They demanded action against the railway staff.