HC restores Karti’s passport validity

Chennai :

The Madras High Court set aside an order of the Regional Passport Officer (RPO), Chennai, that shortened the validity of the passport of Karti P Chidambaram, a Member of Parliament representing Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency.





“The impugned action of the respondent shortening of the period of validity from March 05, 2024 to March 04, 2022 in violation of Section 7, Passports Act, 1967 and the same is set aside,” Justice Govindaraj held while disposing of a plea by Karti.





Senior Counsel P Wilson appearing for the petitioner sought direction to RPO to reissue a passport with additional pages valid for a period of 10 years from the date of issuance.





The judge further directed the RPO to reissue a passport with the existing period of validity or for 10 years as per Rule 12 of the Rules and Regulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.





The Regional Passport Office submitted that when a criminal case is pending, the authorities are empowered to shorten the validity.





On recording these submissions, the judge quashed the decision of the RPO.