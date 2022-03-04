Vellore people seek sub-panel to probe Smart City works

Vellore :

Welcoming the government’s move of setting up a one-man commission to inquire into various issues regarding the implementation of the Smart City projects, Vellore consumer federation demanded that the large scale corruption and delays in the projects in Fort City needed a separate sub-panel to investigate and bring the truth out.





Vellore District Consumer Federation president K Sathiyamoorthy speaking to DT Next said, “the three-month time given for the PWC Davidar Commission will only be able to scratch the surface of smart city related issues. Finally, even if the truth is revealed, will action be taken against those responsible?”





Elaborating, he said, “Vellore is not a smart city and a proof of this is Sathuvachary. The broad streets in the area has now been drastically reduced after the construction of pavements with handrails which do not serve any purpose,” he said and cited the example of handrails being erected before the gate of a house, which was removed only after the owner complained to the Collector.





Sridhar, an engineer said, “even TNEB has said that the ducts constructed for putting power lines underground cannot be used and hence the money spent on it is waste. Who is to be held responsible for this?”





M Kumar, another resident said, “pavements were built in areas that lacked pedestrian traffic and, hence, the contractor gains and not the public. Also construction of drains in front of houses has resulted in the structure being at a higher level than the houses. Officials did not bother to check on these issues.”





At Kagithapattarai, a small road with limited pedestrian movement and used mostly by vehicles now suffers due to pavements on both sides.





Sources revealed that work was now at a standstill as contractors lacked cash as DMK functionaries refuse to pass bills without a cut. “When we told them that we had already paid up, they replied that it was to the earlier AIADMK functionaries and not to us,” said an affected contractor on condition of anonymity.





Corporation officials turned coy and refused to comment.