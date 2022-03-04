Parents of Ukraine students relieved as wards move to safety

Madurai :

S Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Oomachikulam, Madurai, whose daughter Shivahni is a 3rd year MBBS student at VN Karazin Kharkiv National Medical University in eastern Ukraine, on Thursday said his daughter managed to reach Slovakia on Wednesday night by a train traveling a distance of around 1,800 km. Thanking the Almighty, Gopalakrishnan said around 200 students, including his daughter, were received with hospitality in Slovakia. After several days of hiding in a bunker without proper food, water and sleep in the war zone, asylum seekers were provided with basic needs, Gopalakrishnan said quoting his daughter.





C Jegatheesan, Chettikulam village administrative officer, called Gopalakrishnan over phone and conveyed that the state was taking all steps to bring those stranded in Ukraine back home safely. “I feel relieved to learn that my daughter will reach home in a few days,” he said thanking the Centre and state. The rescue flight would land in Tiruchy and from there road transport facility would be arranged for the girl to reach Madurai.





G Ramachandran, a 48-year-old metal scrap dealer and resident of Palanganatham in Madurai, said after a lot of sleepless nights, he received a call at 8 am on Thursday from his son Manoj Pandian confirming that he was safe. Pandian, a 4th year student of MBBS from Kharkiv, took risk helping nearly 80 fellow students to board a rescue train before arranging taxi trips, he said.





Murugesan, Special Sub Inspector of Police, Mattuthavani station and a resident of Oomachikulam, quoting his daughter M Varsha, a 3rd year MBBS student of Dnipro State Medical University, Ukraine, said, “it is all about the Indian national flag that helped them cross the border and reach Romania, a safe asylum destination for over 50 students.”





As advised by the Embassy authorities, the Indian flags were put up at the front and back of a bus to stave off any attack until they reached a safe place, Murugesan was told.