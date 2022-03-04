Sellur Raju, Udhayakumar call on OPS

Madurai :

A day after a resolution seeking merger of AIADMK and AMMK was passed at a meeting led by AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Leader of the Opposition O Panneerselvam at Periyakulam in Theni district, former ministers Sellur K Raju and RB Udhayakumar met and held discussions with Panneerselvam at Periyakulam on Thursday.





Political circles feel that through their meeting with OPS, the two ex-ministers have indicated their support to the party coordinator and his moves. While several reporters waited for the AIADMK heavyweights to break their silence on the latest political developments, the trio did not meet the press and left the farmhouse, sources said.





The crucial meeting, chaired by Panneerselvam at his farmhouse on Wednesday evening was attended by several party functionaries, who stressed the immediate need for merger of these two parties, sources said.





Several functionaries at the meeting said the cadre were demoralised by the worst defeat in the recently held urban civic polls. They also attributed the poor performance to factions within AIADMK after the removal of TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala. Both Sasikala and Dhinakaran should be brought back into the AIADMK without any condition for the party to regain its lost ground, they added.