Vellore unit strongly opposes OPS camp attempts for AIADMK-AMMK merger

Vellore :

AIADMK cadre in Vellore were shocked and upset over the resolution passed by the Theni district unit approving re-entry of ousted leaders VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran into the parent party.





They have decided to counter it by adopting a resolution against any such move by the party, sources said on Friday.





Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu told DT Next, “none will accept Sasikala back in the party as all know the havoc her relatives caused when Jayalalithaa was alive.”





Recalling that the Vellore unit was the first to pass a resolution a year ago against her entry, Appu said, “We plan to pass another resolution on Friday reiterating what was said in the earlier resolution. We had then stated that the party belonged to the cadre and we continue to hold to that view.”





Another senior party functionary, on condition of anonymity, said “What all fear is that if Sasikala comes back, she will bring in all her relatives, including Dhinakaran and others. They have a habit of allotting all posts to their kith and kin and eventually the party will be under their control thus making life miserable for common cadre who will not be able to come up despite their dedication and effort.”