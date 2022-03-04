EPS holds 3-hour meet with MLAs, functionaries in Salem

Coimbatore :

Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday huddled into a discussion with party functionaries, a day after the party’s Theni unit passed a resolution in favour of inducting Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran back into the parent party.





AIADMK MLAs led by ex-minister S Semmalai visited Palaniswami’s house at Nedunchalai Nagar in Salem for a discussion around 11am, which stretched for more than three hours.





The party functionaries remained tight-lipped on whether Sasikala issue was taken up for discussion. They rather claimed that it was only a routine meeting to discuss the strategy of the AIADMK, when the corporation convenes to elect Mayor and Deputy Mayor on Friday.





However, a section of Palaniswami’s supporters revealed that their leader had decided to wait and watch before deciding on the next course of action over the Sasikala issue.





Meanwhile, posters sprang up in several parts of Krishnagiri district asking both Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to step down from their posts owing responsibility to continuous defeats in all the polls.





“The AIADMK has met with defeat in Parliamentary, Assembly and local body polls. Both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam had grabbed the reins of the party by chance. The party will grow only if Sasikala takes over as general secretary and runs the party under military control,” said the poster.