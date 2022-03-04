Turbulence in AIADMK over Sasi-TTV re-entry talk

Chennai :

The poor performance of the Opposition AIADMK in the recently held urban civic polls had kick started fresh speculations in the party circles stating that the ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran will soon be roped back in the party.





Official sources in the AIADMK headquarters termed these developments as WhatsApp rumours. The dual leadership of OPS and EPS will continue, sources confirmed.





“Last year similar situation was created by the supporters of Sasikala after her arrival from the Bengaluru jail. This political move is nothing new and their aim is to create turbulence within the party,” said an AIADMK district secretary based in Chennai. Sasikala, who was convicted for four years along with former chief minister J Jayalalithaa can be accepted back into the party, but majority of the district secretaries are not keen in accepting Dhinakaran. Sasikala’s entry will help the party to gain some traction in Delta and few southern districts, but there is no immediate possibilities, the party senior said.









“Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had consolidated their positions in the party and the reintroduction of Sasikala and Dhinakaran will not materialise,” south Chennai AIADMK district secretary Aadhi Rajaram told reporters.





“Most of the district units have already passed resolutions allowing the ouster of Sasikala and Dhinakaran, so there is no need to worry about the Theni resolution, which was passed on Wednesday,” AIADMK MLA Arunmozhi Thevan told reporters on Thursday.





“AIADMK general secretary post has been stripped off and the powers have been distributed between the party coordinator and joint coordinator. Further AMMK has been created by Dhinakaran to damage the AIADMK, so in my view the merger of Sasikala and AMMK back into AIADMK looks remote, ” opined political commentator S Agneeswaran. Till now OPS has not openly commented about Sasikala’s re-entry and there is no need to speculate on this issue, he added.





In a related development supporters of Sasikala and dissent party workers have started putting up posters welcoming Sasikala to lead AIADMK. Meanwhile, Sasikala will be taking a week end tour and pilgrimage covering southern districts. She is likely to meet her supporters from next week.