Election over, let us focus on police duties, DGP tells personnel

Chennai :

In the circular, DGP C Sylendra Babu asked police officials across the State to take steps to track those involved in the violent crimes, mercenaries and murder-accused, and put them behind bars. “We should solve unsolved thefts and recover stolen properties,” he stressed.





Regular offenders should be controlled using peace bonds and those who violate it should be lodged in jail for a year, he said. The DGP also asked the officials to keep monitoring those involved in crime against children and make sure that they do not repeat such crimes. He also suggested that steps should be taken to achieve maximum CCTV coverage in the State.





In his communication, Sylendra Babu also stressed the need for documentation of crimes and criminals, particularly photographs and video of the suspects. Among other matters, the police chief also advised his officials to take steps to reduce road accidents in Tamil Nadu.