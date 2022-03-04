Why 7.5 pc quota based on edu institutions, HC asks State govt

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Thursday questioned the State government on providing special reservation to a section of students on the basis of the institutions where they studied.





The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakaravathy posed the question while hearing a batch of petitions seeking for a direction to quash the 7.5 per cent quota in medical admissions for government school students.





“Due to this special reservation, students from private institutions and deserved to admit in medical courses under the existing 69 per cent reservation is also affected,” said advocate Xavier Arulraj who appeared for the petitioners.





Chief Justice Bhandari then posed the question whether a special reservation could be given to students on the ground of educational institution where they studied, adding that the Constitution needs to be rewritten.





Responding to the Chief Justice’s observation, senior counsel Kapil Sibal who appearing for the State government said the State has passed this special reservation as the students who studied in government schools were not in a position to pursue medical education.





“There is an inequality that exists in the social structure of society. Due to this inequality, the Centre has passed laws to provide reservations for the economically weaker sections,” Sibal pointed out during his argument.





Recording the submission, the bench posted the matter to March 17, asking the government counsel to appear physically to submit further arguments in the case.