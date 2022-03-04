Nil cases in 7 dists, deaths down to 1

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu witnessed a further decline in daily COVID numbers, recording 292 fresh cases including three imported cases from Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand and Kerala on Thursday. The total number of cases so far in the State now counts 34,50,333.





Chennai saw a marginal decrease with 83 cases, followed by 43 cases in Coimbatore, Chengalpattu with 34 cases, The Nilgiris 15 cases and Tiruvallur 12 cases while seven districts had nil cases.





After 52,851 people were tested for the virus in the past 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu came down to 0.6 per cent, where The Nilgiris recorded 1.5 per cent, Chengalpattu 1.2 per cent, and Coimbatore and Chennai 1.1 per cent each.





The State recorded one more death in the government hospital on Thursday due to comorbid conditions, thus taking the total number of deaths due to the pandemic virus in the State so far to 38,010.





A total of 34,08,373 people have recovered from infection in the State after 778 more people were discharged from several hospitals on Thursday.