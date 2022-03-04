1,829 hosps have zero COVID patients: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

With COVID cases declining in Tamil Nadu, only 208 hospitals treat infected patients, whereas 1,829 hospitals have nil cases across the State, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian after distribution of hearing aids for children on World Hearing Day at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He said, after three weeks, the 23rd mega COVID vaccination camp will be held on Saturday.





“We distributed cochlear implants for children with less than 28 per cent hearing loss at a cost of Rs 6 lakh. Under the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme, from 2012 till now, the government provided hearing aid for 1,36,020 beneficiaries. In addition, ear surgery was performed for at least 4,731 people at a cost of Rs 339.02 crore,” said Ma Subramanian.





Meanwhile, as the COVID cases decline gradually in the State, of 2,037 hospitals in Tamil Nadu, only 208 hospitals currently treat COVID patients. Also, with experts claiming there would be another wave in the next three months, the minister urged the public to get fully vaccinated against COVID.





“A total of 2,037 government and private hospitals treated COVID patients during the last three waves in the State. However, as the State witnessed a decrease in fresh COVID cases, only 208 hospitals have COVID patients admitted, whereas 1,829 hospitals have zero cases,” said Subramanian.





“People are requested to get vaccinated as the experts claim that the fourth wave is expected in June. So far, in Tamil Nadu, the first dose has crossed 92 per cent and the second 72 per cent. However, at least one crore people have it due to the second dose. The vaccination for 15-18 children is an ongoing process, 82 per cent have got their first dose and 42 per cent second dose,” he added.





The mega vaccination camps, postponed due to local body elections and polio drive, will resume this Saturday with 50,000 camps set up across the State.