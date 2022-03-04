Tiruchy to get 1st DMK mayor, cadre elated

Thiruchirapalli :

The DMK cadre here are elated with the possibility of the party having three of the four Mayors in the central region. While Tiruchy would have the first DMK mayor, the newly established Karur corporation would have the first woman mayor.





With the DMK doing well in the region in the urban local body polls, several mayor hopefuls had been in constant touch with the party leadership.





M Anbalagan, selected by the party for Tiruchy mayoral seat, has been a forerunner for the post and a long term member of the council. He served as Deputy Mayor for two terms in 2001 and 2011. The long term associate of DMK strong man and minister KN Nehru, he was elected as a member for five terms.





With the selection of Anbalagan, who is also the present Tiruchy urban district secretary of DMK, the city has the first male mayor and also the first from the DMK.





Similarly, the Karur mayor post was allotted for Kavitha Ganesan who was previously serving as the Inam Karur Municipality chairperson. Her husband, party veteran Ganesan, had a close association vwith the late party patriarch M Karunanidhi and Chief Minister MK Stalin.





Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, S Ramanathan has been chosen for the Mayor post while the forerunner Dr Anjugam Boopathy was given the deputy mayor post.