Cong fields auto driver for Kumbakonam mayor post

Thiruchirapalli :

With the DMK parting with the Mayor post of Kumbakonam Corporation to ally Congress, an auto driver is poised to become the first citizen of the newly established civic body.





Thanjavur is the only district in the State to have two city corporations namely Thanjavur and Kumbakonam. While the DMK will have its candidate in Thanjavur, there were negotiations and several rounds of discussions for the Mayor post in Kumbakonam till the party on Thursday declared that the post will go to Congress.





Subsequently, Congress selected K Saravanan (42), elected from ward 17 for the post. Saravanan who is from a humble background has been earning a livelihood plying an auto for the past seven years.





Saravanan, who has completed SSLC, was the vice president of Kumbakonam town for the past 10 years.





A visibly moved Saravanan told reporters that he accepted the offer as a token for his loyalty to the party and his active participation in the party affairs. “My family members and friends are elated. If elected, my priority will be providing basic amenities to people,” he said.