DMK’s pick for Kovai Mayor works in factory, lives in rented house

Coimbatore :

DMK’s mayoral candidate for Coimbatore Corporation, Kalpana Anandakumar came as a surprise as she was relatively an unknown face even in the political circles.





Hailing from modest family background, Kalpana was working in a diamond factory and lives in a rented house in Maniyakarampalayam. Her husband Anandakumar, who is the party’s area committee member, runs an e-Seva centre in the same neighbourhood.





“Only in DMK, even a cadre at the ground level will get a chance to don such greater roles. I will strive to develop Coimbatore Corporation the best in Tamil Nadu. All basic requirements will be fulfilled,” said Kalpana, who is likely to assume charge as Mayor on Friday.





Kalpana, 40, who had studied up to class nine, had defeated her rival AIADMK candidate in ward 19 by a vote margin of 1,967 votes.





Until the announcement of the Mayor candidate, the name of Kalpana was not even rumoured and several women party heavyweights were lobbying hard for the top post with Ilakkumi Izhamselvi from ward 52, Meena Loganathan from ward 46 and Nivetha Senathipathy from ward 97 as frontrunners.





“Perhaps, the party high command could have allowed a relatively new face to put to rest the simmering factional feud among the party men for the post,” said a DMK functionary.





Meanwhile, Deputy Mayoral candidate R Vetri Selvan, 51 has been rewarded for winning ward 92 in Kuniamuthur, where the house of ex-AIADMK minister SP Velumani is located. Vetri Selvan, who secured a victory with a slender margin of 456 votes, was a councillor from 2006-11 in Kuniamuthur municipality.