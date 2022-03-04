Allies get their share of pie, Cong to keep Kumbakonam mayor post

Chennai :

The DMK also allotted chairmanship of Devakottai (Sivagangai district), Theni (Theni), Kangeyam (Tirupur), Surandai (Tenkasi), Karumathampatti (Coimbatore) and Gobichettipalayam (Erode) municipalities to the Congress. The national party also obtained the deputy chairmanship of nine municipalities, eight town panchayat chairman and 11 deputy municipal chairman posts from Anna Arivalayam.





Honouring the promise it had made during last year’s Assembly election seat-sharing talks, Chief Minister MK Stalin’s DMK has allocated deputy mayorship of Madurai Corporation to ally CPM. The Marxist party has also been allotted two municipal chairperson (Thirumuruganpoondi and Kollankadu), three municipal vice-chairperson, three town panchayat chairperson and six town panchayat vice-president posts.





CPI, another ally, has been awarded deputy mayorship of textile worker-dominant Tirupur municipal corporation. The Communist party also secured Koothanalur municipality (Tiruvarur district) chairperson and deputy chairmanship of Bhavani, Puliyangudi, Athirampattinam and Bodinaickenur municipalities. CPI has also been allotted four town panchayat chairperson and six town panchayat vice president posts.





Vaiko’s MDMK has managed to secure the deputy mayorship of the newly formed Avadi corporation and lone chairmanship of Mangadu municipality in Kancheepuram district from the ruling DMK. The party has also been allotted three deputy municipal chairman posts and a like number of chairman and deputy chairman posts in town panchayats.





Thol Thirumavalavan’s VCK has managed to obtain the deputy mayorship of Cuddalore municipal corporation from the DMK. The DMK has also spared three deputy municipal chairman and town panchayat chairman each and six town panchayat vice presidents posts to the VCK.