Mayors and deputies: DMK stumps all

Chennai :

The candidate list released by the ruling DMK for the indirect Mayoral election has a kaleidoscope of characters. Contrary to the usual expectation that it would be fraught with influence and resourcefulness, the DMK high command has rewarded experience, qualification, loyalty and accommodated youthhood in its choice of candidates.





The mayoral candidates of Chennai and Coimbatore corporations is a classic case in point. The DMK leadership has chosen a member of a loyal DMK family, ‘Sengai’ Sivam’s brother-in-law’s daughter, hailing from north Chennai. In the same breath, the party has chosen old-timer Mahesh Kumar from Saidapet for deputy mayor, overlooking two district secretaries N Chitrarasu and Ilaya Aruna, close associates of influential DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin. The district secretaries must be content with zonal chairman posts.





Likewise, Coimbatore Mayor candidate Kalpana is a low-profile party worker who still lives in a rented house in the textile city. Kalpana shot to fame less than a fortnight ago when she had reportedly travelled to Chennai by a bus post-victory for want of money to buy an air ticket. Coimbatore deputy mayor candidate Vetriselvan has been rewarded for winning in AIADMK strongman SP Velumani’s native (ward 92).





Forty-two-year-old DMK mayor candidate for Tirupur Dinesh is a post-graduate educated in Australia.





Another mayor choice that raised eyebrows was Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj (36) of the newly formed Kancheepuram Corporation, who was a former software engineer who had quit Infosys job to take the political plunge.





Dindigul mayor candidate Ilamathi is a former school teacher who built a reputation through her service as a councillor.





Thanjavur mayor-to-be Sun Ramanathan (45) is a sports enthusiast and DMK youth wing coordinator who is well known for his stint as vice-president of the state Carom association. A long-time councillor, he has been rewarded for loyalty to the party.





Mayor candidate of newly formed Tambaram municipal corporation Vasanthakumari Kamalkannan is a BTech graduate (chemical engineering).





DMK MLA from Egmore Paranthaman says: “Our high command has given weightage to experience, hard work and loyalty. At the same time, the leadership has infused a lot of young blood. Some of the candidates are surprising because they are just ordinary cadres without great political backgrounds. It’s a list even our political rivals cannot complain about.”