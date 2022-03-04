Social Welfare Dept to handle KG in govt schools

Chennai :

From the coming academic year, lower and upper kindergarten classes in government schools would be handed over to the Social Welfare Department from the School Education Department, sources said, noting that an evaluation report had cited shortage of teachers and funds, which led to the decision.





It was in January 2019 that the LKG and UKG classes were introduced in government schools, aiming to increase enrolment in State-run schools and retain them till higher secondary classes. Now, there are 2,381 government middle schools that run these classes, catering to nearly one-lakh students.





“From the next academic year, the kindergarten classes will be under the Directorate of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Social Welfare and Nutritious Meal Programme Department,” a senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next on condition of anonymity, adding that the order in this regard is expected soon. The decision was taken on the basis of an evaluation report, he said, adding that unavailability of teachers and shortage of funds for conducting these classes were also the reasons for it.





“The teachers who are handling kindergarten classes will be transferred to teach students from Classes 1 to 5,” he said. “The ICDS, which has experience in conducting LKG and UKG classes, will handle them efficiently when the sections are handed over,” he said.





The directorate would also handle the funds required to maintain these classes. The LKG and UKG will follow the new kindergarten syllabus prepared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the official added.