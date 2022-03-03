Several districts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rains till March 7: RMC

Chennai :

So, several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive extreme heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity till March 7.





"The well marked low-pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean moved west-northwestwards and concentrated into a depression, and lay centered at 5.30 am on Thursday, over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the equatorial Indian Ocean," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director (RWFC), Regional Meteorological Center, Chennai.





"It is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 24 hours. And move northwestwards along and off the east coast of Sri Lanka towards the north Tamil Nadu coast during the next 48 hours," he added.





For the next 24 hours, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, and delta districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area to experience heavy rains.





On March 5 and 6, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy are likely to occur over Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and delta districts of Tamil Nadu. And heavy rains over Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirapalli districts of Tamil Nadu.





On March 7, the North interior districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rains along with thunderstorm activity.





As far as Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy, and light rains are likely to occur in some areas for the next 48 hours.





"The fishermen in deep-sea areas are advised to return to the shore immediately. And not to venture into the sea till March 6 due to the strong wind is expected to blow at a speed of 50 kmph to 70 kmph over the southwestern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining central and western Bay of Bengal," said Senthamarai.