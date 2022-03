Know your Mayors: 11 of 20 posts reserved for women in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :









The DMK has allotted Madurai, Salem and Kancheepuram deputy Mayor posts to CPM and Congress respectively. Cuddalore deputy role has been allotted to VCK while MDMK and CPI gets Avadi and Tirupur deputy mayor roles.





Of the 20 Mayor posts, DMK has allotted 11 to women and 9 to men.





Chennai Corporation





Mayor: R Priya M.Com





Deputy Mayor: Mukesh kumar BA





Madurai Corporation





Mayor: Indirani B.A., M.L.I.S.,





Tiruchy Corporation





Mayor - M Anbazhagan M.A.,

Deputy Mayor: Divya Dhanakodi B.Com





Tirunelveli Corporation





Mayor: BM Saravanan B.A.,





Deputy Mayor: KR Raju B.A.,D.Lit.,





Coimbatore Corporation





Mayor: Kalpana





Deputy Mayor: R Vetriselvan





Salem Corporation





Mayor: A Ramachandran





Tirupur Corporation





Mayor: N Dinesh Kumar M.B.A.,





Erode Corporation





Mayor: Nagarathinam





Deputy Mayor: Selvaraj





Tutucorin Corporation





Mayor: NB Jegan, M.Com.,





Deputy Mayor: Jenita Selvaraj





Avadi Corporation





Mayor: G Udhayakumar





Tambaram Corporation





Mayor: Vasanthakumari Kamalakanan

B.Tech(Chemical Engineering)





Deputy Mayor: G. Kamaraj





Kancheepuram Corporation





Mayor: Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj B.E., M.B.A.,









Vellore Corporation





Mayor: Sujatha Anandakumar





Deputy Mayor: Mr Sunil





Cuddalore Corporation





Mayor: Mrs. Sundari





Tanjavur Corporation





Mayor : SN Raamanathan M.B.A.,





Deputy Mayor: Anjugam Boopathi M.B.B.S., M.D.,









Kumbakonam Corporation





Deputy Mayor: Tamizazhagan





Karur Corporation





Mayor: Kavitha Ganesan M.sc., B.Ed.,





Deputy Mayor: Dharani B. Saravanan B.Sc.,





Hosur Corporation





Mayor: S Sathya





Deputy Mayor: C Anandhaiyya





Dindigul Corporation





Mayor: Elamathi B.B.A.,





Deputy Mayor: Rajappa





Sivakasi Corporation





Mayor: Sangeetha Inbam B.A.,





Deputy Mayor: Vignesh Priya M.Sc,





Nagercoil Corporation





Mayor: Magesh B.A, B.L.,





Deputy Mayor: Mary Princy M.A.,