Poll-related violations: AIADMK ex-minister Jayakumar granted conditional bail

Chennai :

Madras High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar in a case filed for assaulting and parading a DMK man by removing shirt. Justice AD Jagadish Chandira directed Jayakumar to stay in Tiruchy and appear before the cantonment police on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.





He was arrested at his residence in Foreshore Estate last month was remanded in judicial custody till March 7 and was lodged in Poonamallee sub-jail.





More details awaited.