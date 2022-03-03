Ailing jumbo from Topslip shifted to kraal for treatment

Coimbatore :

An ailing wild elephant, which was shifted from the forest area in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), has been moved into a ‘kraal’, a wooden enclosure to provide specialised treatment.





Though the animal was taken to Kozhikamuthi elephant camp on Monday, the wooden enclosure wasn’t ready then. “The kraal was built fast with available materials and installed only on Tuesday night. Thereafter, the animal was goaded into the enclosure with the assistance of kumki elephants around 9 pm,” said a Forest Department official.





Meanwhile, an expert committee from Veterinary College and Research Institute in Namakkal examined the wounded elephant on Wednesday. Also, samples have been collected for a further laboratory analysis.





“The wound on the right hind leg appears too deep and infested with maggots, which were cleared and sprayed with a liberal dose of medicine for quick healing. Currently, the animal manages to stand only with the support of its three other legs with immense difficulty due to heavy wounds,” said S Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, ATR.





The exact cause of the wound is not known yet.