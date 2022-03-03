SHRC slaps Rs 2 L fine on 7 cops

Chennai :

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh for seven policemen for arresting Lois Sophia, the Thoothukudi girl who shouted slogans against the BJP government in a flight in which Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan traveled.





According to the order, a fine of Rs 2 lakh should be recovered from R Thirumalai, Inspector of Pudukkottai police station in Thoothukudi district and six other policemen. SHRC also recommended the state to initiate disciplinary action against the policemen.