TN orders 69 pc reservation in AIQ in National Law University

Chennai :

An order issued by B Karthikeyan, secretary to government (legal affairs) had on February 25 said, “The government, after careful consideration of the proposal of the Registrar, Tamil Nadu Law University and the recommendations of the National Commission for Backward Classes, have decided to follow the reservation in the admissions of UG/PG/ Ph D programmes offered by the Tamil Nadu Law University in respect of resident students of Tamil Nadu/All India category.” As per the GO, the existing 69 per cent reservation would be applied for the 50 per cent of the 120 seats under All India Category.