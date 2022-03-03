Fragrant sweet function at Chinnalapatti town panchayat

Coimbatore :

Executive Officer of the Town Panchayat S Nandakumar, being a native of Theni, said presenting a garland of cardamom to a person on an auspicious occasion remains a pretty common practice in parts of Theni. Here at Chinnalapatti town panchayat, these cardamom garlands were sponsored by some like minded persons to cherish the moment. Each of the garland contained 300 grams of cardamom.





Green cardamom is one of the most expensive spices. Normally during the swearing-in ceremony, councilors are adorned with shawls, but to make it different, the councilors were greeted with cardamom garlands this time, the Executive Officer told DT Next.