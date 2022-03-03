New members of urban civic bodies take oath across TN

Chennai :

In Coimbatore, all the 100 elected representatives, including the three AIADMK councillors were administered oath by Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara at the Victoria Hall. Each of the elected representatives, before taking the pledge, declared they were well aware that their assuming charge was subject to the outcome of the court order. They were earlier issued with certificates on their election victory with the same condition following a petition moved by V Eswaran of Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam to cancel the election alleging rampant cash distribution.





Similarly, the swearing in ceremony of the councillors elected from seven municipalities and 33 town panchayats in the district were held.





In Salem, Imayavarman, who won by contesting on VCK ticket in the 44th ward of Salem Corporation, took pledge with a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. In Kunnathur Town Panchayat in Tirupur, the ward councillors chose their president through a lot system.