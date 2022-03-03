HC dismisses plea to stop DMK, BJP members from taking oath

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition with a cost of Rs 10,000 for seeking directions to the State Election Commission to restrain those elected from DMK and BJP to the urban local bodies (ULB) in the state from taking oath as councillors.





The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy imposed the cost on litigant ML Ravi, who claims to be the president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi. “The ruling parties at the Centre and at the State have given full-page ads in newspapers on the day of ULB elections. It’s against the model code of conduct and the Representation of People Act,” the petitioner submitted through his counsel. He further submitted that these candidates deserved to be disqualified and indirect elections for mayor and deputy mayor posts postponed.





However, CJ MN Bhandari observed that the litigation will not fall under the Representation of People Act and the parties have no restriction to release ads.





“The petitioner should have analysed the facts and provisions before moving a plea before the court,” the CJ noted.